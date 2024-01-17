President Barzani attends funeral of Kurdish businessman killed in Iranian missile attack

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday attended the final of Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee, one of four civilians killed in Monday's missile attack on Erbil.

The president of the Kurdistan region joined the grieving family and community members, offering condolences and support, a press release by his bureau said.

Dizayee, a businessman known for his involvement in construction, real estate, and technology ventures, was killed in the January 15th attack alongside his daughter. The strike, targeting a residential area of Erbil, also injured six others and sparked widespread outrage across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Both the Iraqi and Kurdish governments have vehemently denied Iranian claims of targeting a Mossad base within Dizayee's residence. The attack has heightened tensions after Baghdad summoned its ambassador to Tehran and filed an official complaint before the UN security council amid calls for accountability from the international community.