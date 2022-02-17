President Barzani arrives in Germany today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-17T14:41:28+0000

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, will arrive today evening in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference. On the sidelines of the Conference, which will take place from Feb.18-20, President Barzani is scheduled to meet senior figures, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Region.

