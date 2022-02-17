Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
President Barzani arrives in Germany today
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-02-17T14:41:28+0000
Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, will arrive today evening in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference.
On the sidelines of the Conference, which will take place from Feb.18-20, President Barzani is scheduled to meet senior figures, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Region.
related
Nechirvan Barzani congratulates Joe Biden on his inauguration as US President
Date: 2021-01-20 20:15:54
Pakistan is considering establishing a consulate in Erbil
Date: 2022-01-20 14:25:19
Nechirvan Barzani invites the Kurdish parties for a holistic meeting after Newroz
Date: 2021-03-20 15:26:47
Kurdistan’s President and the British ambassador to Iraq, Two cyclists on the road
Date: 2021-04-22 17:40:05
PM Barzani receives the Netherlands' Ambassador to Iraq
Date: 2021-11-22 14:45:43
Kurdistan ’Barzani about Democratic Party attack: Nothing should affect the new Iraq
Date: 2020-10-17 12:20:38
President Barzani to the new Patriarch of the Assyrian church: Our diversity is our strength
Date: 2021-09-09 11:12:58
President Barzani orders to take all necessary measures to support the Sharya Camp families
Date: 2021-06-04 19:23:47
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.