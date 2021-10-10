President Barzani addressing the Iraqis after casting his ballot: our message is fraternity and peace

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-10T06:05:20+0000

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, cast his ballot earlier today, Sunday, in a voting center in Erbil. In a statement to the press afterward, President Barzani said, "I hope that we, as Kurdish parties, become a single force, for this election to bring goodness and blessings to Iraq, and all those who are eligible to vote to practice their rights and head toward the ballot boxes." "We hope that the election is a success in all aspects, the emerging Parliament works to address the Baghdad-Erbil issues, and spawn a government that improves the conditions of Iraqis, find jobs for the youth, and end the sufferings of all Iraqis." "My message to the people of Iraq is peace and fraternity. We should all work together to embrace Iraq because we are all in the same boat. Today is a voting day; campaigns are over. Our first step is to invite all the parties to a meeting in the Region's Presidency to deliberate the next steps." "The focus of the subsequent cabinet is providing services to the worn-out nation to restore the trust in the state institutions. It is the upcoming government's biggest challenge." "For the Kurdistan Region, problems are only solved via dialogue. We have rights and duties. Political stability throughout Iraq is crucial to us, and we believe that all the country can benefit from addressing the problems. Reopening the Kurdistan Democratic Party's headquarters in the disputed territories is a good step. However, it is not the point; the point is to implement Article 140 of the constitution."

related

Nechirvan Barzani extends greetings for Yazidis on the occasion of Carsemba sor

Date: 2021-04-13 17:51:52

Attacks on diplomatic missions tops the meeting of Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Araji

Date: 2020-09-27 12:21:03

Kurdistan’s President calls Iraqi politicians to hold dialogue to ensure better future for Iraq

Date: 2021-03-31 19:53:40

President Barzani to the new Patriarch of the Assyrian church: Our diversity is our strength

Date: 2021-09-09 11:12:58

UN SGSR looks forward to Nechirvan Barzani's contribution in resolving the budget issue

Date: 2021-02-14 09:52:12

President Barzani meets the U.S. delegation visiting Erbil

Date: 2021-05-16 20:10:05

Barzani-Bin Zayed meeting: to develop relations, expand cooperation between the two countries

Date: 2021-06-12 17:28:32

President Barzani meets with UK's PM Boris Johnson

Date: 2021-09-17 11:34:31