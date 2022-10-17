President Barzani: Rashid's election, al-Sudani's designation usher a new phase of Iraq's political process

Shafaq News/ The president's election and the premier's designation ushered a new phase of Iraq's political process, the President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, said on Monday.

President Barzani's remarks came during a keynote speech he delivered to students graduating from Duhok's University earlier today.

"By electing Abdullatif Rashid as a federal president and designating Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani as prime minister, a new phase of the political process has kicked off," the President said.

Barzani urged the Iraqi political forces to take lessons from past experiences and make use of its political influence to "achieve stability and meet the demands of the Iraqi people."

Addressing the incoming cabinet, President Barzani said, "the problems with the Kurdistan Regional Government should be handled. We believe that resolving the differences with the Kurdistan region is Iraq's key for stability and security... The solutions should be based upon the constitution."

"We assure that the Kurdistan region, as always, will be supportive of political solutions in accordance with the Iraqi constitution," he concluded.