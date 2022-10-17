Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani: Rashid's election, al-Sudani's designation usher a new phase of Iraq's political process

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-17T17:07:18+0000
President Barzani: Rashid's election, al-Sudani's designation usher a new phase of Iraq's political process

Shafaq News/ The president's election and the premier's designation ushered a new phase of Iraq's political process, the President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, said on Monday.

President Barzani's remarks came during a keynote speech he delivered to students graduating from Duhok's University earlier today.

"By electing Abdullatif Rashid as a federal president and designating Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani as prime minister, a new phase of the political process has kicked off," the President said.

Barzani urged the Iraqi political forces to take lessons from past experiences and make use of its political influence to "achieve stability and meet the demands of the Iraqi people."

Addressing the incoming cabinet, President Barzani said, "the problems with the Kurdistan Regional Government should be handled. We believe that resolving the differences with the Kurdistan region is Iraq's key for stability and security... The solutions should be based upon the constitution."

"We assure that the Kurdistan region, as always, will be supportive of political solutions in accordance with the Iraqi constitution," he concluded.

related

President Barzani meets with leaders of Kurdish Parties

Date: 2021-06-29 15:49:39
President Barzani meets with leaders of Kurdish Parties

Nechirvan Barzani: Kurdistan is committed to peace, religious freedom & fraternity

Date: 2021-03-07 06:43:36
Nechirvan Barzani: Kurdistan is committed to peace, religious freedom & fraternity

Kurdistan’s President meets with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Date: 2022-01-17 08:31:01
Kurdistan’s President meets with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister

President Barzani offers condolences to the families of Erbil's recent shooting

Date: 2022-06-29 15:57:22
President Barzani offers condolences to the families of Erbil's recent shooting

Kurdistan’s President expresses full support for the journalists on Kurdish Journalism Day

Date: 2021-04-22 06:42:48
Kurdistan’s President expresses full support for the journalists on Kurdish Journalism Day

President Barzani concludes his visit to Germany

Date: 2022-02-20 10:09:05
President Barzani concludes his visit to Germany

United Kingdom reiterates support for Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-09-12 13:28:05
United Kingdom reiterates support for Kurdistan Region

Kurdistan’s President expresses condolences to Britain on the death of Prince Philip

Date: 2021-04-09 13:14:54
Kurdistan’s President expresses condolences to Britain on the death of Prince Philip