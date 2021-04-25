Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani: Kurdistan's hospitals are ready to host the injured from the Ibn Khatib incident

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-25T07:07:42+0000
President Barzani: Kurdistan's hospitals are ready to host the injured from the Ibn Khatib incident

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, condoled Ibn Khatib fire victims, expressing the readiness of the region's hospitals to receive the injured patients.

President Barzani said in a statement today, Sunday, "We were shaken up by the painful and shocking fire incident that took place last night in Ibn Khatib hospital."

"I offer my deep-hearted condolences to the victims' families and all Iraqis. I empathize with them and share their sorrow. I beseech God to console the souls of the victims and grant the injured a speedy recovery."

"The Kurdistan Region is fully prepared to provide all sorts of aid, and its hospitals are fully ready to receive the [patients] injured in the incident and provide them with the medical care they need."

"The relevant authorities shall reveal the causes of the incident, call the persons at fault to account, and take extreme safety measures everywhere."

At least 27 people were killed and 46 injured in a fire on Saturday at a hospital in southeastern Baghdad that had been equipped to house COVID-19 patients.

The fire at the Ibn Khatib hospital in the Diyala Bridge area of the Iraqi capital occurred after an accident caused an oxygen tank to explode, the sources said.

related

UN SGSR looks forward to Nechirvan Barzani's contribution in resolving the budget issue

Date: 2021-02-14 09:52:12
UN SGSR looks forward to Nechirvan Barzani's contribution in resolving the budget issue

Nechirvan Barzani condoles Iyad Allawi on the death of his sister

Date: 2020-12-04 21:04:35
Nechirvan Barzani condoles Iyad Allawi on the death of his sister

Nechirvan Barzani calls for integrating the Anfal genocide in school curricula

Date: 2021-04-14 12:55:35
Nechirvan Barzani calls for integrating the Anfal genocide in school curricula

Kurdistan’s President to consolidate the Iraq-Kurdistan relations together with Armenia

Date: 2021-02-24 15:08:07
Kurdistan’s President to consolidate the Iraq-Kurdistan relations together with Armenia

Barzani meets the Greek Consul General in Erbil

Date: 2021-01-28 17:32:21
Barzani meets the Greek Consul General in Erbil

Kurdistan’s President and the British ambassador to Iraq, Two cyclists on the road

Date: 2021-04-22 17:40:05
Kurdistan’s President and the British ambassador to Iraq, Two cyclists on the road

Kurdistan’s presidency welcomes the German decision

Date: 2020-10-30 14:07:16
Kurdistan’s presidency welcomes the German decision

Nechirvan Barzani visits the Iraqi Embassy in Paris

Date: 2021-03-30 20:16:23
Nechirvan Barzani visits the Iraqi Embassy in Paris