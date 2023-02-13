President Barzani: Kurdistan is looking to benefit from the Chinese projects in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met a Chinese delegation headed by the Minister assistant in the Department of External Relations of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, Zu Rui.

The Chinese ambassador in Baghdad, Cui Wei, and officials of the Chinese Consulate General in Erbil attended the meeting.

According to the Kurdish presidency, both sides discussed China's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the Erbil-Baghdad relations, the Chinese companies operating in Iraq, the ties of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with neighboring and regional countries, the war against terrorism and other issues of common interests.

The two sides hoped to strengthen relations, especially in the trade and cultural sectors.

Regarding the outstanding problems between Erbil and Baghdad, President Barzani said achieving stability and empowering the economy demand solutions based on the constitution

Barzani stressed that Kurdistan is looking for more cooperation with Bejing and benefiting from the Chinese projects in Iraq.