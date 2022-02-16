Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani: FSC's ruling exacerbates the Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-16T13:42:11+0000
President Barzani: FSC's ruling exacerbates the Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, commented today on the Federal Supreme Court's ruling rsgarding the Region's oil and gas law.

President Barzani said in a statement, "At a time when Iraq is passing through a turbulent political period, it is unfortunate that the ruling of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq deems the Kurdistan Region’s oil and gas law unconstitutional, causing the Kurdistan Region great concern."

"We believe that this ruling of the Federal Supreme Court, which has referred to a law of the former regime, has managed to overlook the principles of federalism and the constitutional rights of the people of the Kurdistan Region; the ruling contradicts the letter and spirit of the constitution and the federal system, and it is not applicable in practice and reality."

He added, "At the same time, this ruling will further exacerbate the disputes between the Iraqi Federal Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government on the issues of oil and gas, for the resolution of which, efforts have been made during the past years, and in several areas, progress has been achieved.

"We believe that the Federal Supreme Court should instead rule that Iraq’s Federal Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government reach a solution regarding the disputes and the issues of oil and gas according to the constitution and the best interests of all the people of Iraq."

"We urge and look forward to the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq to review this ruling and consider the principles of constitution and the federal system so that the constitutional and lawful rights of the Kurdistan Region are not violated, avoiding further escalation of the political tensions which would harm Iraq’s interests in general", he concluded.

related

In the aftermath of Kolju attack.. President Barzani calls for greater cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga 

Date: 2021-11-28 13:35:27
In the aftermath of Kolju attack.. President Barzani calls for greater cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga 

Presidents Salih and Barzani meet in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-29 15:47:58
Presidents Salih and Barzani meet in Erbil

Nechirvan Barzani urges the federal government to support and compensate the Feyli Kurds

Date: 2021-04-04 20:03:06
Nechirvan Barzani urges the federal government to support and compensate the Feyli Kurds

President Barzani helps ease Turkey-UAE tensions, report says

Date: 2021-09-01 06:41:03
President Barzani helps ease Turkey-UAE tensions, report says

Nechirvan Barzani condoles Iyad Allawi on the death of his sister

Date: 2020-12-04 21:04:35
Nechirvan Barzani condoles Iyad Allawi on the death of his sister

Kurdistan’s President and the Austrian Ambassador confirm the “historical friendship” between the two countries

Date: 2021-09-22 10:27:15
Kurdistan’s President and the Austrian Ambassador confirm the “historical friendship” between the two countries

Pakistan is considering establishing a consulate in Erbil

Date: 2022-01-20 14:25:19
Pakistan is considering establishing a consulate in Erbil

President Barzani meets with leaders of Kurdish Parties

Date: 2021-06-29 15:49:39
President Barzani meets with leaders of Kurdish Parties