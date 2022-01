Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, offered condolences to the family of the Kurdish professor Marf Omar Gul, who passed away at 65 in al-Sulaymaniyah earlier today, Saturday.

"I pray to God to console the soul of the deceased with his mercy and inspire his family patience and solace," the President said, "the deceased dedicated many of his years for academic and cultural service."