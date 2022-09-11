President Barzani Commemorates 9/11 Anniversary

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, commemorated the 21st anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Barzani said in a tweet, "The Kurdistan Region of Iraq reiterates its solidarity with the United States on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks."

"Terrorism is still a global threat and we must stay united in confronting and defeating it", he added.

The September 11 attacks, commonly known as 9/11, were four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks carried out by the militant Islamic extremist network al-Qaeda against the United States.