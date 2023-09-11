President Barzani, Ambassador Romanowski convene to address persistent disagreements

Shafaq News/ The US ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, and the president of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, met on Monday for talks on fostering the US relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan region in a bid to pave a path to the resolution of the ongoing disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.

The meeting, according to a readout issued by the region's presidency, touched on the consistent disagreement between the Iraqi Federal Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government. President Barzani accentuated the necessity to adhere to the federal system delineated in the nation’s constitution, affirming, “The Kurdistan Region must be treated as a federal region.”

He noted that the persistence of these disputes does not serve the broader interests of the nation, calling for a constructive dialogue to ensure constitutional rights are upheld, thereby nurturing a climate of political stability and peace.

President Barzani urged Baghdad and Erbil to foster a common understanding and reach amicable solutions that uphold the constitutional rights of all stakeholders involved, thereby fostering a milieu of peace and political stability in the nation.

“A constructive dialogue between the Iraqi Federal Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government is pivotal in reaching a common understanding aimed at resolving their differences,” President Barzani reiterated.

Barzani and Romanowski concurred on the gravity of resolving the prevalent issues, including the timely disbursement of financial entitlements for the Kurdistan region in alignment with extant laws and agreements.

They underscored the quintessential need for unity and solidarity among the political factions in the Kurdistan region, notably between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

The meeting shed light on the need to fortify both foreign and domestic investments and support the private sector in Iraq and its Kurdistan region, highlighting opportunities that beckon on this front.

The meeting, the readout said, discussed the critical situation of the Yezidis and the pressing need to expedite the implementation of agreements concerning the status of Sinjar, mediated between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Government of Iraq.