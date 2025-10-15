President Barzani: AUIS redefines education in Iraq

Shafaq News – al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said Wednesday that the American University of Iraq–Sulaimani (AUIS) has become a symbol of academic freedom and excellence in Iraq, praising its role in promoting innovation and modern education.

Speaking at the university’s 14th graduation ceremony, attended by political, academic, and diplomatic figures, Barzani highlighted the reopening of the “Petraeus Smart Research Center” as a major step toward advancing artificial intelligence and scientific development in the Region.

“In a few short years, AUIS has succeeded in establishing itself as a model of independent education and in presenting an advanced academic standard for Iraq and the wider region,” Barzani indicated. He recalled that the late Iraqi President Jalal Talabani supported AUIS as a strategic project for the future of Kurdistan and Iraq, describing the graduates as “the future makers who carry the message of knowledge and science to build a better society.”

Concluding his address, Barzani called AUIS “a bridge between world cultures and a center for training qualified professionals capable of contributing to the progress of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.”