Potential flooding alert in KRI due to expected heavy rains

Shafaq News / Meteorological expert, Sirawan Salih Ali, warned on Friday of potential flooding in certain areas of the Kurdistan Region (KRI) due to expected heavy rains at the beginning of next week, which might continue until midweek.

In a post on Facebook today, Ali stated the possibility of heavy rainfall on Saturday, Sunday, and part of Monday in the administrations of the "Raparin" and "Soran" districts, along with the surrounding villages and areas, posing a risk of flooding.

He added that within two days, rainfall could reach up to 150 millimeters, potentially reaching 200 millimeters in other areas, urging residents of the aforementioned regions to be cautious and to avoid approaching water channels, rivers, and low-lying areas.

Furthermore, meteorological expert Aras Jabbar mentioned, last Wednesday, that a wave of snow and rain would cover various parts of KRI starting from today, Friday, December 22, and lasting for four days.