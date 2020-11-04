Peshmerga-PKK renewed and Kurdistan’ Parliament condemns

Shafaq News / Rewaz Faiq, The Speaker of Kurdistan Parliament clarified today, Wednesday, that the Kurdistan Parliament "forbids" and "criminalizes" any internal fighting between “brothers” in Kurdistan.

In a statement said, “Kurdistan Parliament considers any Kurdish-Kurdish fighting as a crime against the supreme interests of the Kurdish people and land, therefore dialogue is the main option to solve all problems.”

“Parliament should take responsibility to prevent any possibility of internal war, and everyone should not taking a narrow view of what is in the national interest and respect of the people of Kurdistan.” The statement added.

PKK fighters targeted Peshmerga forces in Jamanki sub-district, south of Amadiya, north of Duhok governorate. A local official said on Wednesday.

Aland Amir the director of the sub-district, told reporters today, that “severe strain on Wednesday after clashes between Peshmerga and PKK which led the residents of about 40 villages from Jamanki district to evacuate their areas.”

In the same context, one Peshmerga fighter was killed in an attack by the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) militants on Tuesday in northern Iraq, Kurdish sources said.

So far, the confrontations are still continuing between the two parties. A local source told Shafaq News Agency that PKK opened fire on Peshmerga forces on the Jamanki area, which required responding.

Meanwhile, Dozens of residents of in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate demonstrated, today, to denounce the PKK's attack on a Peshmerga.

The demonstrators raised banners denouncing the Kurdish fighting and the assault of the local legitimate institutions. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said.

The security situation in the remote mountainous region remains fragile, however, with the presence of a number of different armed groups.

Turkey, the United States and European Union all classify the PKK as a terrorist organization.