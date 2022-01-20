Pakistan is considering establishing a consulate in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Pakistani Ambassador to Iraq, Ahmed amjad Ali, on Thursday said that his country is considering establishing a consulate in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

Ali's remarks came during a meeting he held with the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, according to a readout issued by the latter's bureau.

According to the readout, the meeting touched upon "the mutual desire to bolster Iraq and Kurdistan's ties with Pakistan, particularly in the commercial and educational aspects, in addition to creating jobs and investment opportunities for Pakistani capitals."

The Pakistani diplomat said that his country highly regards its ties with Iraq and Kurdistan, highlighting prospects of good commercial cooperation and exchange with the Region.

The Ambassador said that his country is seriously considering establishing a consulate in the capital of Kurdistan, Erbil, and operating direct flights between Pakistan and Kurdistan.

For his part, President Barzani expressed his willingness to strengthen the ties with Pakistan, shedding light upon the investment opportunities of Pakistani capitals in the Kurdistan Region.