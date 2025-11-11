PUK’s Bafel Talabani votes, urges broad participation

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Bafel Jalal Talabani, President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), cast his vote on Tuesday in Al-Sulaymaniyah, a city long regarded as a stronghold of his party.

After voting, Talabani called on citizens across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to participate actively in the parliamentary elections.

“Our message is that all citizens in Iraq and Kurdistan should vote with conscience and national responsibility,” he told reporters.

The PUK leader stressed that strong voter participation would reinforce Iraq’s democratic process and help ensure fair representation for all communities.

Polls opened earlier on Tuesday for Iraq’s sixth parliamentary elections, with 20,063,773 set to take part across 18 provinces.

Across Iraq, 7,768 candidates have been approved to compete for 329 parliamentary seats, including 301 Kurdish contenders representing parties and independents from the Kurdistan Region.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 poll: +21M voters, new law, fading monitors, and fierce bloc rivalries