PM Barzani to attend the IISS Manama Dialogue 2021

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, will visit Manama today to attend IISS Manama Dialogue 2021.

Politicians, observers, businessmen, public figures, and international personnel will attend the Forum to discuss security and defense issues.

The President of the Kurdistan Regional Government is scheduled to hold a series of important meetings with prominent officials from the United States, Europe, Arab countries, and the Middle East.

The delegation accompanying the President of the Kurdistan Regional Government consists of the Minister of Peshmerga Affairs, Shoresh Ismail, the Minister of Finance and Economy, Awat Sheikh Janab, and the head of Foreign Relations department, Safeen Dizayee.