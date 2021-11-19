Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani to attend the IISS Manama Dialogue 2021

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-19T11:08:31+0000
PM Barzani to attend the IISS Manama Dialogue 2021

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, will visit Manama today to attend IISS Manama Dialogue 2021.

Politicians, observers, businessmen, public figures, and international personnel will attend the Forum to discuss security and defense issues.

The President of the Kurdistan Regional Government is scheduled to hold a series of important meetings with prominent officials from the United States, Europe, Arab countries, and the Middle East.

The delegation accompanying the President of the Kurdistan Regional Government consists of the Minister of Peshmerga Affairs, Shoresh Ismail, the Minister of Finance and Economy, Awat Sheikh Janab, and the head of Foreign Relations department, Safeen Dizayee.

related

PM Barzani discusses with his Greek counterpart several files of mutual interest

Date: 2021-06-11 13:39:08
PM Barzani discusses with his Greek counterpart several files of mutual interest

Masrour Barzani receives the Iranian Minister of foreign affairs

Date: 2021-04-27 18:01:21
Masrour Barzani receives the Iranian Minister of foreign affairs

Masrour Barzani holds military talks with leaders of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi and Iraqi Army

Date: 2020-10-04 14:33:11
Masrour Barzani holds military talks with leaders of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi and Iraqi Army

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister: Diplomatic missions take enormous risk to be in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-23 07:59:11
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister: Diplomatic missions take enormous risk to be in Iraq

PM Barzani discusses with senior UK official the post-election era in Iraq 

Date: 2021-11-08 16:55:57
PM Barzani discusses with senior UK official the post-election era in Iraq 

A letter from Kurdistan to Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-12-03 18:23:37
A letter from Kurdistan to Al-Kadhimi

Barzani: I hope that we serve the Kurdistan Region as it deserves

Date: 2021-03-15 21:06:43
Barzani: I hope that we serve the Kurdistan Region as it deserves

KRG, Freedom and Peace Front: to solve the Syrian crisis, serve the interests of the Syrian components

Date: 2021-07-10 12:48:41
KRG, Freedom and Peace Front: to solve the Syrian crisis, serve the interests of the Syrian components