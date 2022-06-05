Report

PM Barzani receives the British Ambassador to Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-05T18:45:03+0000
PM Barzani receives the British Ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received Mark Bryson - Richardson, the British Ambassador to Iraq.

A statement by Barzani's office said that the two sides discussed the Kurdistan Regional Government's recent visit to the UK to further strengthen our bilateral relations.

The meeting emphasized the importance of aligned efforts based on new cooperations in education, higher education, health, and security.

The Prime Minister thanked the UK for its continued support and reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's notion to further develop the KRI - UK partnership.

In addition, the general situation in Iraq and the importance of resolving all disputes between the KRG and the federal government, through dialogue and on the basis of the constitution, were other topics of the meeting, according to the statement.

