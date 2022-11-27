PM Barzani receives congress delegation in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received on Sunday a US Congress delegation in Erbil.

A statement by Barzani's office said that he had received Congresswomen Elissa Blair Slotkin, Katie Porter Congressmen Colin Allred and Mark Takano in Erbil.

The meeting discussed, according to the statement, Iraq’s latest political developments and the bilateral ties between Erbil and Washington, and the need to protect the security, sovereignty, and stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The members of Congress highlighted the “special and strong” bond between Iraq’s Kurdistan Region and the United States, per the readout, reiterating their full support for the Kurdish region as a “successful democracy” in Iraq.

The parties also discussed several other files, including the ongoing reform program.