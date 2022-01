Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received the head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi in al-Amiri.

The two parties discussed the latest political developments in the country, and forming a new government that serves the people, protect its rights, and addresses the differences between Baghdad and Erbil.

Al-Amiri arrived today morning in Erbil, where he met President Nechirvan Barzani and Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani.