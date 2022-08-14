Report

PM Barzani receives al-Ameri

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-14T15:56:15+0000
PM Barzani receives al-Ameri

Shafaq News / The head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, received the head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri on Sunday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the political situation and the latest developments in Iraq and the Baghdad-Erbil relations.

Al-Ameri said, during the meeting, that the Kurdish leadership plays an active role in the political process in Iraq, stressing that all political parties should intensify efforts to support a political dialogue to address the situation.

For his part, PM Barzani expressed the KRG's support for the negotiations on mutual acceptance and trust between all communities in Iraq.

He added that the implementation of the constitution serves the interest of all communities and will put Iraq on the path of progress and prosperity.

