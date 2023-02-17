PM Barzani pledges to meet the French investors demands in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Kurdish prime minister, Masrour Barzani, met in Paris with French businessmen, investors, and representatives of several companies at the headquarters of MEDEF, the leading network of entrepreneurs in France.

The two sides discussed the economic situation in Kurdistan and the government reforms to diversify the economy and meet the local and foreign investors’ demands.

PM Barzani called the French companies to invest in Erbil, pledging to provide coordination in this regard.