PM Barzani: our government overcame the COVID-19 and economic crises

Shafaq News/ The reform program enabled the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to overcome the COVID-19 and economic crisis, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Sunday.

President Barzani's statements came in a speech he delivered during the "National Conversation on K-19 Education in Kurdistan" hosted by the American University in Duhok.

The Prime Minister shed light upon the reforms his government has executed in all fields to overcome the repercussions of the COVID-19 and the consequent economic crises, laying emphasis on the vitality of education and the necessity to put more effort to develop and upgrade this vital sector.

"KRG is sparing no effort to advance and boost the educational sector to adequate to the requirements of the twenty-first century, secure jobs, and end unemployment, particularly among youth," the PM said.