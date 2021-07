Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday met with Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, Babel's Patriarch of Chaldeans and head of the Chaldean Catholic Church.

Prime Minister Barzani reiterated the importance of peaceful coexistence and called on Christians abroad to return to their homes and serve in the region.

Cardinal Sako praised the Kurdistan Region as an example of tolerance and protection of the rights of all ethnicities.