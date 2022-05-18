Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani meets Dutch Minister of Justice in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-18T17:33:45+0000
PM Barzani meets Dutch Minister of Justice in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received the Dutch Minister of Justice, Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, today, Wednesday.

PM Barzani and Yeşilgöz-Zegerius discussed enhancing relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Netherlands, especially in the judicial field.

During their meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of supporting the Kurdistan Region to combat ISIS and provide assistance to the victims.

Earlier today, Yeşilgöz-Zegerius arrived in Erbil for a two-day visit.

related

Austria seeks to boost economic ties with the Kurdistan Region

Date: 2022-02-06 10:58:50
Austria seeks to boost economic ties with the Kurdistan Region

PM Barzani emphasizes the need to secure the appropriate atmosphere for the elections

Date: 2021-07-31 11:58:18
PM Barzani emphasizes the need to secure the appropriate atmosphere for the elections

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister condemns the terrorist attacks of Erbil airport and Bashiqa camp

Date: 2021-04-14 21:42:00
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister condemns the terrorist attacks of Erbil airport and Bashiqa camp

Masrour Barzani receives a phone call from Blinken following the Erbil rocket attack

Date: 2021-02-16 05:58:40
Masrour Barzani receives a phone call from Blinken following the Erbil rocket attack

Kurdistan's Prime Minister: to bring home all those who wish to return from Belarus

Date: 2021-11-18 21:33:46
Kurdistan's Prime Minister: to bring home all those who wish to return from Belarus

PM Barzani condemns Houthi attack on Saudi energy facilities

Date: 2022-03-21 10:19:24
PM Barzani condemns Houthi attack on Saudi energy facilities

Masrour Barzani: the threat of ISIS has become serious

Date: 2020-08-27 19:16:53
Masrour Barzani: the threat of ISIS has become serious

Masrour Barzani holds a phone call with King Abdullah II of Jordan

Date: 2021-04-30 17:46:21
Masrour Barzani holds a phone call with King Abdullah II of Jordan