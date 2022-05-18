PM Barzani meets Dutch Minister of Justice in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received the Dutch Minister of Justice, Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, today, Wednesday.

PM Barzani and Yeşilgöz-Zegerius discussed enhancing relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Netherlands, especially in the judicial field.

During their meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of supporting the Kurdistan Region to combat ISIS and provide assistance to the victims.

Earlier today, Yeşilgöz-Zegerius arrived in Erbil for a two-day visit.