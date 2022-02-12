PM Barzani in a meeting with foreign diplomats: KRG spares no effort to address the disputes with Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is working to resolve the long-standing irritants to the ties with the Federal Government and bolster the cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces.

Barzani's remarks came during an expanded meeting he held with diplomats and representatives of foreign missions in the Kurdistan Region.

A readout issued by the KRG, the Prime Minister shed light upon "the situation in the Kurdistan Region, the reforms the ninth cabinet had commenced, the ties between the Regional and Federal Governments, and the latest updates to the situation in Iraq and Middle East."

PM Barzani touched on the ongoing deliberations to form the federal cabinet and KRG's endeavors to resolve the disputes with Baghdad and implement economic reform.

The head of the ninth cabinet said that the differences with Baghdad did not impede the Regional Government's commitment to its duties, highlighting the "good communication" between the members of the ninth cabinet.

Barzani laid emphasis on the role of the Kurdistan Region as a catalyst to regional stability and its willingness to build good ties with neighboring countries and the international community.

The Prime Minister asserted the vitality of continuous cooperation and coordination to deter the threat of ISIS terrorist groups, particularly in the Kurdish territories outside KRG's jurisdiction, and called for upgrading mutual security cooperation between the Peshmerga and Iraqi military forces.