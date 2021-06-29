PM Barzani hosts the Philippines' Ambassador to Iraq
Category: Kurdistan
Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received today Ambassador of the Philippines to Iraq, Mr. Generoso Calonge.
A statement issued by the regional government said that during the meeting, the two sides discussed prospects for enhancing the Philippines' relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and ways to address ISIS threats.
Calonge commended the bravery of the Peshmerga forces in confronting ISIS terrorists, expressing his country's hopes to benefit from the successful experience of the Kurdistan Region in eliminating extremist ideology and combating terrorism.
The Prime Minister stressed the need to eliminate the causes that lead to the emergence of terrorism and extremism to prevent their danger from growing.