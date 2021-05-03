PM Barzani hosts the Iraqi Parliament Speaker al-Halboosi

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, received today, Monday, the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halboosi, and his accompanying delegation.

"The meeting discussed the latest updates on the situation and its developments in Iraq and the region, especially the preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections and the ways to run free and fair elections that guarantee the rights and aspirations of the different Iraqi components," a readout issued by the Cabinet said.

The attendees stressed the need to radically address the unresolved differences between the Federal and the Regional governments in accordance with the constitution.

The meeting touched upon the threats of terrorism, emphasizing the need to bolster the security cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army and join efforts to curb ISIS danger.