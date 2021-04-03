Report

PM Barzani emphasizes "Tolerance and Coexistence" on Easter greetings

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-03T17:48:03+0000
Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, used his Easter greetings to reiterate the spirit of tolerance and coexistence in the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani, in his tweet today, Saturday, offered his "utmost congratulations, blessings, and best wishes to the Christian brothers and sisters," praying for them to spend their holidays in happiness and peace.

Barzani asserted "the necessity to consolidate the values of the religious coexistence and tolerance, which are a cornerstone, and a beautiful and important landmark in the Kurdistan Region."

He hoped "the spirit of coexistence and brotherhood prospers between all the nations."

