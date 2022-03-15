Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani discusses the Erbil attack with European diplomats

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-15T14:27:36+0000
PM Barzani discusses the Erbil attack with European diplomats

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the European Union (EU) ambassador to Iraq, Ville Varjola, on the top of a high-level diplomatic delegation, in his bureau in the region's capital city, Erbil, on Tuesday.

A readout issued by his office, said that the Prime Minister discussed with his guests the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq, the recent Iranian attack on Erbil, the battle against terrorism, and the migrants' crisis.

President Barzani shed light upon the reforms his cabinet implemented in order to diversify the economy, boost transparency, and hinder the waste of public funds.

The Prime Minister reiterated the region's rejecting position from the ruling of Iraq's Federal Supreme Court on the 2007 oil and gas law enacted by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and its willingness to defend the "constitutional rights" of Kurdistan and engage with a dialogue that resolves the Baghdad-Erbil disputes in accordance with the permanent constitution of Iraq.

The EU presented a briefing on its activities in the Kurdistan Region in the field of developing the security and finance sectors, combating violence and organized crime, and putting an end to illegal migration.

related

PM Barzani: Iraq's stability would have a positive impact on the whole region

Date: 2021-10-17 14:36:50
PM Barzani: Iraq's stability would have a positive impact on the whole region

Masrour Barzani affirms the region's position on the Federal Budget

Date: 2021-03-09 13:00:16
Masrour Barzani affirms the region's position on the Federal Budget

PM Barzani concludes his visit to Doha

Date: 2022-02-16 12:51:22
PM Barzani concludes his visit to Doha

PM Barzani meets with the head of Chaldean Church

Date: 2021-07-17 15:44:26
PM Barzani meets with the head of Chaldean Church

Masrour Barzani responds to "50-years oil deal with Turkey" reports

Date: 2020-12-09 10:49:45
Masrour Barzani responds to "50-years oil deal with Turkey" reports

PM Barzani receives the Pakistani ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-11-10 15:17:06
PM Barzani receives the Pakistani ambassador to Iraq

PM Barzani to Aboul Gheit: we hope AL plays a "vital role" in settling Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Date: 2021-04-11 10:02:23
PM Barzani to Aboul Gheit: we hope AL plays a "vital role" in settling Baghdad-Erbil disputes

PM Barzani: KRG will spare no effort to facilitate domestic and foreign investments

Date: 2022-03-06 14:15:02
PM Barzani: KRG will spare no effort to facilitate domestic and foreign investments