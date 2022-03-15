PM Barzani discusses the Erbil attack with European diplomats

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the European Union (EU) ambassador to Iraq, Ville Varjola, on the top of a high-level diplomatic delegation, in his bureau in the region's capital city, Erbil, on Tuesday.

A readout issued by his office, said that the Prime Minister discussed with his guests the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq, the recent Iranian attack on Erbil, the battle against terrorism, and the migrants' crisis.

President Barzani shed light upon the reforms his cabinet implemented in order to diversify the economy, boost transparency, and hinder the waste of public funds.

The Prime Minister reiterated the region's rejecting position from the ruling of Iraq's Federal Supreme Court on the 2007 oil and gas law enacted by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and its willingness to defend the "constitutional rights" of Kurdistan and engage with a dialogue that resolves the Baghdad-Erbil disputes in accordance with the permanent constitution of Iraq.

The EU presented a briefing on its activities in the Kurdistan Region in the field of developing the security and finance sectors, combating violence and organized crime, and putting an end to illegal migration.