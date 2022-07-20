Report

PM Barzani condemns the Turkish attack on Zakho

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-20T22:33:03+0000
PM Barzani condemns the Turkish attack on Zakho

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Workers Party, Masrour Barzani, condemned the Turkish attack that targeted Zakho district.

Barzani said in a statement, “I’m appalled by the reckless artillery attack on a summer resort in Zakho today which resulted in civilians’ casualties, and condemn it in the strongest terms.”

“I have sent Health Minister and spoken to Head of Zakho’s independent administration to make available all the resources necessary for the wounded and the families who have lost loved ones,” he added.

"There is no justification for attacks on civilians. This has happened far too often, and must stop. We’re coordinating with the federal government in Baghdad for a thorough investigation.”

The Prime Minister noted that the Kurdistan Region has been repeatedly dragged into violence by the infighting between Turkey and PKK. It has cost our citizens unnecessary pain, suffering, and anxiety. This has to end.

