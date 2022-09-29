PM Barzani calls on IC to end repetitive violations of Erbil's sovereignty

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, called on the Federal government and the International community to put an end to the repetitive violations of Erbil's sovereignty.

Barzani said in a speech he made at Saladin university on Wednesday, "Recently, we have been subjected to many unjustified attacks that violated our lands and constitutional rights."

"Such attacks on the Region's lands are not the solution, we are a peaceful people that does not pose a threat on any other country", adding, "our message is a peace and coexistence message."

The Prime Minister concluded, "We want to develop our country, and we thank those who support us. I ask those who do not want to help us not to put obstacles in our way."