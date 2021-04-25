Report

PM Barzani called PM al-Kadhimi on the Ibn Khatib incident

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-25T09:57:16+0000
PM Barzani called PM al-Kadhimi on the Ibn Khatib incident

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, held a phone call with Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, today, Sunday.

A readout of the meeting issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said that PM Barzani expressed solace and sympathy for the families of the Ibn Khatib incident victims.

The head of KRG told PM al-Kadhimi that the region's institutions are ready to provide all sorts of support and aid, hoping that such disasters will not happen again anywhere in the future.

PM al-Kadhimi showed gratitude to PM Barzani's sympathy and support, according to the readout.

