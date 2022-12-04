PM Barzani bids farewell to UK's consul in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, bade farewell to the United Kingdom's outgoing consul-general in Erbil, David Hunt, in a meeting on Sunday.

The prime minister, according to a readout issued by his office, thanked the British diplomat for his efforts in propping up the ties between Erbil and London and wished him success in his future missions.

Hunt highlighted the firm ties the Kurdistan region and the United Kingdom enjoy, tipping the British prime minister's visit to the region in April as a landmark for developing these ties.

He also thanked the authorities in the Kurdistan region for offering facilities to his country's consulate-general.

The meeting, according to the readout, touched upon the reforms the 9th cabinet has been working out, the Baghdad-Erbil disputes, and challenges facing Iraq and its Kurdish region sovereignty.