PM Barzani and Coalition commander call for boosting cooperation between Peshmerga and federal forces

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, met with the Deputy Commanding General of the US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria, Andrew Garner, in the region's capital city, Erbil, on Sunday.

According to an official readout issued by his bureau, Prime Minister Barzani discussed with his guest the ninth cabinet's efforts to unify the Peshmerga forces, the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, combatting the threat of the Islamic State (ISIS), and protecting the sovereignty and security of the region.

"We both agreed on the need to strengthen security cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi security forces in the disputed territories," he said.

General Garner, the readout said, highlighted the activities and duties of coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, and reaffirmed their support to the Kurdistan Region.