PM Barzani, UNAMI chief: political parties shall back al-Sudani's cabinet

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the United Nations envoy to Iraq on Monday called on the Iraqi political forces to back the newly formed government of Iraq.

Barzani received the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)، Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, in the region's capital city, Erbil, on Monday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Prime Minister Barzani discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq following the government formation.

Barzani and the UN envoy stressed that the Iraqi parties should support the new government's plan, so it can serve the Iraqi people without discrimination and resolve the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad based on the constitution, the statement added.

The meeting touched upon the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) reform program and digitalization efforts.

More than a year after the last parliamentary election, Iraqi parties last week managed to break the political stalemate when they formed a new government headed by Prime Minister Mohammad Shiaa al-Sudani.

The UN mission in Iraq has recently stressed the need for completing Al-Sudani's cabinet as well as addressing the country's long-standing issues.