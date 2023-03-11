PM Barzani: Kurdistan would never give up its rights

Shafaq News/ On the 53rd anniversary of the March 11 agreement, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said the deal is a “clear message” that the Kurds believe in dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

“After years of intense fighting between the Kurdish forces, led by the legendary Mustafa Barzani, and the (former) Iraqi regime, a peace deal was reached granting the Kurdish people political autonomy and government representation.”

Barzani pointed out that the agreement conveyed that the Kurdish people “always believe in dialogue, negotiation, and peaceful resolution of conflicts.”

PM Barzani confirmed that the Kurdistan Regional Government would never give up the Kurdish rights and “is willing to negotiate outstanding issues with the Iraqi government based on the 2005 constitution.”