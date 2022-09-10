PM Barzani: Kurdistan's universities have made huge progress, healthcare reforms are underway 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday commended the progress of the region's universities, highlighting the ninth cabinet endeavors to develop the Healthcare sector.

Prime Minister Barzani's remarks came during a graduation ceremony at Erbil's Medical University earlier today.

"The universities in the Kurdistan region have experienced a notable improvement in the academic quality over the past few years," he said.

"The Healthcare sector is coping with many problems, but we, in the ninth cabinet, have been working relentlessly recently to improve the quality of hospitals, medicines, and medical equipment," the prime minister added, "we have actively started implementing reforms in the healthcare sector of the Kurdistan region."