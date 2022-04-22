PM Barzani: Kurdistan needs responsible journalism

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, extended greetings on the 124th anniversary of the publication of the first Kurdish newspaper.

The Prime Minister said in a statement today, "The Kurdistan Region needs professional and responsible journalism to have an active and positive participation in the political, social, economic, and cultural changes."

He added that journalistic work should be done within the framework of existing laws, professional journalist ethics, and international standards.

In addition, PM Barzani expressed contentment over suitable environment that the Regional Government for journalists and many media institutions.