PM Barzani: Kurdistan a shining home of coexistence

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Saturday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani pledged to safeguard religious and cultural coexistence in the Kurdistan Region, calling it a “shining home of coexistence.”

Speaking at an event marking the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea under the theme “Unity: Dialogue and Communication,” Barzani highlighted plans to expand Syriac-language education and build new churches as guarantees of minority rights.

The Council of Nicaea, convened by Roman Emperor Constantine in 325 CE, produced the Nicene Creed, affirming Christ’s divinity and establishing key rules on church governance and doctrine.

The Kurdistan Region is home to around two million people from minority communities, including Christians, Yazidis, Turkmens and Shabaks.