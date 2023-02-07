PM Barzani: KRG is ready to provide the necessary assistance to the earthquake victims in Turkey

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday said the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is ready to provide the necessary assistance to the Turkish government in the aftermath of the tragic earthquake that killed thousands in southern Turkey and northwestern Syria.

Prime Minister Barzani's remarks came during a phone call with Turkey's foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, earlier today.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, the premier expressed condolences and solidarity with the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured people.

"We conveyed the Kurdistan region's willingness to assist and relieve the victims," he said.

Cavusoglu thanked Barzani for the solidarity and aid the Kurdistan Regional Government has provided to the victims.