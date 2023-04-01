PM Barzani Congratulates Assyrian Christians on Akitu New Year

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated all Christians in Kurdistan and Iraq on the occasion of the Akitu Assyrian New Year.

In a statement, Barzani expressed his warmest congratulations and best wishes to the Chaldean-Assyrian-Syriac people in Kurdistan and Iraq on the occasion of Akitu, the Babylonian Assyrian New Year. He hoped that the year ahead would be filled with peace, security, and prosperity, and an end to all tragedies.

Barzani also emphasized that peaceful coexistence among various religious and ethnic groups is one of the shining features that distinguishes Kurdistan. He expressed the hope that this culture of harmony and unity will be firmly established and further promoted, and that everyone will work together for the prosperity and development of Kurdistan.

The Prime Minister concluded his message by saying, "Happy Akitu New Year, wishing you all the blessings and joy it brings."

The Akitu New Year is a traditional holiday celebrated by the Assyrian people, who are one of the indigenous groups of Mesopotamia. This holiday marks the first day of the Assyrian calendar and is celebrated by Assyrian communities around the world, especially in Iraq, Syria, and Turkey.