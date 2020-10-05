Barzani: Internal disagreement is the most danger issue in Kurdistan

Shafaq news/ the Prime Minister of Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani spoke today during the parliamentary session about several issues to conclude his Government’s work in 2020.

Barzani said in his speech to Parliament, “The volume of internal and external debt reached 28 billion dollars, due to the financial obligations on the region.”

On the disagreement between the internal Kurdish parties, Barzani stressed that this is “the most danger situation that the Region could face,” adding that "Baghdad recognized Kurdistan as an autonomous region, but still there are voices calling for a return to Baghdad entity."

On the security issue, Barzani said, "His government is in constant contact with the federal government and that he has requested coordination between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army to secure all the areas from ISIS." He also stressed, "Talks with the federal government are positive to implement the constitutional Article 140."

"We will take all measures to prevent tax evasion, and we will also impose taxes on telecommunications companies and investment projects.” He added.

"With regard to customs and the problem of smuggling using border crossings, we form investigation committees to follow up on this matter.” Barzani declared.

The Prime Minister highlighted on several issues, the most important of which are the talks between Erbil and Baghdad, developments in the Kurdish areas outside the region's administration, in addition to the oil, money and Peshmerga files, the financial and administrative reform process, Corona virus outbreak, and service and strategic projects.