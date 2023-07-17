PM Barzani Appoints Tarifa Aziz as KRG's Representative to the United States

Shafaq News/ Masrour Barzani, the Kurdish Prime Minister, has named Tarifa Aziz the KRG representative to the United States.

Aziz, who previously served as a senior advisor to the prime minister, has over 25 years of experience in various positions in the public and private sectors in the United States. She also represented the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Washington, D.C., during the 1990s.

She will succeed the former representative, Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, and will return to the Kurdistan Region and assume the role of senior advisor to the prime minister on foreign affairs and climate change in the prime minister's office in Erbil. Previously, Abdul Rahman served as the representative of the Kurdistan Regional Government in Britain for ten years.