PKK leads a third attack against Kurdistan’s official forces

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) attacked a security forces in the north of Duhok Governorate which is the third attack against regional government forces.

“Two policemen were injured in an attack by members of PKK; the Kurdish policemen were on their duty protecting an oil well in a village of Jamanki sub-district.” A security source told Shafaq news agency.

PKK fighters targeted Peshmerga forces in Jamanki sub-district, south of Amadiya, north of Duhok governorate. A local official said on Wednesday.

In the same context, one Peshmerga fighter was killed in an attack by the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) militants on Tuesday in northern Iraq, Kurdish sources said.

So far, the confrontations are still continuing between the two parties.

A local source told Shafaq News Agency that PKK opened fire on Peshmerga forces on the Jamanki area, which required responding.

Meanwhile, Dozens of residents of in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate demonstrated, today, to denounce the PKK's attack on a Peshmerga.

The demonstrators raised banners denouncing the Kurdish fighting and the assault of the local legitimate institutions. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said.

Turkey, the United States and European Union all classify the PKK as a terrorist organization.



