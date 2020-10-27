PKK has become a threat to the lives of Kurdistan's people, PDK says

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Mahmoud Muhammad, said on Tuesday that PKK has become a "source of headache" for the citizens of the Kurdistan Region and its institutions.





"The recent statements of the leaders of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) clearly show that they carry the same threat and the desire to create tensions and instability", Muhammad said.





"This behavior is not new. With their inappropriate and suspicious actions, PKK has become a threat to the lives of the people of Kurdistan".

Muhammad pointed out, "by occupying people's properties for many years, the PKK has prevented the reconstruction of hundreds of villages and the return of citizens to their areas", adding, "They have transferred the battlefields and conflicts into the Kurdistan Region, where the citizens are paying the price of their behavior. They assassinate officials in the Kurdistan Regional Government, and think that they do not represent a threat, but rather protect the Region".





"Their statements and their behavior caused great losses to the Kurdistan Region, and to prevent the situation from developing further, we demand you not to convey your problems with others inside the region".





Yesterday, the Kurdistan Regional Security Council announced that it dismantled a PKK and arrested its 12 members, who were planning to launch attacks on diplomats and capital owners, in Erbil.





PKK has taken the rugged border areas of the Kurdistan Region as a haven for its fighters for decades, and a military point to launch their attacks on Turkey from. In its turn, Turkey responds by launching air and artillery attacks that cause great human and material losses in the region's border villages.





The Region demanded the PKK to exclude the region from its war against Turkey, but the party refused to leave the region.



