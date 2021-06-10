PKK and NKN leaders call for averting the specter of civil war

Shafaq News/ Leaders from the Kurdistan National Congress (KNK) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) urged all parties in Kurdistan to choose "the path of peace" and prevent shedding Kurdish blood.

In a press conference held earlier today, Thursday, in al-Sulaymaniyah, KNK's co-president Zeinab Mourad said, "I held meetings in the south of Kurdistan (The Kurdistan Region) with different political parties and figures, and I talked about the threats to the Kurdistan Region, the Turkish occupation, and the dangers it brought with it."

"The meetings touched upon the ways to hinder the outbreak of an internal war in order to ward off those dangers," she added, "there is a positive rapprochement. Everyone senses the delicacy of the situation and fully acknowledges those dangers."

The Deputy Secretary-General of the PUK, Mulla Bakhtiar, said, "since 1998, the Kurds did not fight each other. I am monitoring the situation at the border areas. None of the parties has walked into the trap of internal war."

"I hope that all parties measure up to the level of responsibility that the current stage requires and refrain from feeding the fire of internal war."

"In this complex situation, six members of the Peshmarga forces perished," he added, "If the Kurdistan Workers Party perpetrated this deed, the wisdom of Mr. Masoud Barzani, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and the Kurdistan Regional Government lies in hindering the bloodshed from transforming into a river from the Kurd's blood by Kurds."