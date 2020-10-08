PKK: Turkey spreads rumors about fighting alongside Armenia

Shafaq News / the spokesperson for the military wing of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) accused Turkey of spreading rumors about PKK’S fighting alongside Armenia against Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Zagros Hiwa, the spokesman, denied the presence of any armed Kurdish fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh, noting that his party does not interfere in conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Earlier, the Azeri army leadership accused PKK of transferring militants from Iraq and Syria to fight alongside Armenia.