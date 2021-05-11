Report

Organization in Kurdistan calls for halting media reports "Women Killing"

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-11T11:20:43+0000
Shafaq News/ The People’s Organization for Civil Development in Al-Sulaymaniyah demanded ceasing the dissemination of "Women killing" reports in the Kurdistan Region.

In a press conference held today, Tuesday, the member of the organization, sociologist Fermysk Jaf, said, "News and reports on women killings in Kurdistan are causing fear and concerns to the Kurdish family. For this reason, publishing those reports must be halted, and real solutions must be devised by the relevant parties in the Ministries of Health and Culture in the Region."

"Some media ports are publishing inaccurate reports about killing women for honor," she added.

Jaf called for "halting these reports and discussing those issues with health and sociology specialists and holding conferences" to address this phenomenon.

