Optimistic about Baghdad Summit, President Barzani embraces al-Kadhimi's initiative

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, endorsed the initiative of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, paying greetings to the countries participating in the regional summit held in Baghdad earlier today, Saturday.

"We welcome the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, the regional and international attendance," President Barzani tweeted.

The president of the semi-autonomous region welcomed al-Kadhimi's initiative and hoped the meeting outcomes "serve the stability and peace in the region and guarantee a pioneering role for a stable federal Iraq that fulfills the rights and aspirations of all its communities and transcends its ties, both regionally and internationally."

Baghdad hosted on Saturday, August 28, 2021, the leaders of nine regional countries, plus France, to discuss challenges, issues of mutual interests, and future prospects.