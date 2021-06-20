Report

On the World Refugees Day, PM Barzani: This is your home

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-20T16:57:29+0000
On the World Refugees Day, PM Barzani: This is your home

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, reiterated the Region's hospitality to the Refugees on the World Refugees Day.

PM Barzani tweeted, "To the many refugees and displaced families who have sought shelter and dignity in the Kurdistan Region: this is your home," with the Hashtag #WorldRefugeesDay.

The official Twitter account of the Prime Minister tagged a picture of road signs showing the Kurdistan Region of Iraq as a destination with the numbers of the Internally displaced persons and refugees (928,647) and the annual funds required to support them ($869 million).

